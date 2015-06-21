Woman killed in I-15 wrong way crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a head-on crash in Escondido Saturday.

Officials have identified her as 57-year-old Barbara Lynn Astorga of Vista. Investigators say Astorga was driving on I-15 near Gopher Canyon Road shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning when she collided with a wrong-way driver. The wrong-way driver, a 51-year-old man from Santa Ana, also died.

There has been no word yet on whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.