Boy raising money for dog with heart murmur

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 12-year-old boy is selling cookies and lemonade as part of a fundraiser for a dog he has never met.

Dominic Locatelli heard about Rosie, a 6-month-old Yorkie born with a heart murmur through one of his parents friends. Locatelli's 17-year-old Yorkie recently passed away and he found it important to help Rosie live longer than a few months, even though he does not know her.

On Sunday, Locatelli received a special treat. He got the chance to meet Rosie for the first time.

Locatelli has already raised more that $1,000 for Rosie's surgery. A Go Fund Me page has been set up if you would like to help Rosie.