Chargers to hold town hall meeting in Carson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A town hall meeting will be held in Carson Monday on a proposal to build an NFL stadium that could be home to the Chargers and Raiders.

The Chargers announced the meeting last week after appearing to dismiss proposals from San Diego city officials. It's the latest blow to efforts to keep the Chargers from bolting.

The team said a vote on a San Diego stadium wouldn't happen this year because of environmental approval problems.