Crews slow spread of huge Southern California forest fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews slow spread of huge Southern California forest fire

Posted: Updated:

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Summer arrived in California on Sunday with fire season in full swing, as crews knocked down dozens of small blazes throughout the state and slowed the spread of a huge forest fire that churned through old-growth timber in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Nearly 1,900 firefighters worked in sweltering conditions and steep terrain as they attacked flames in the mountainous wilderness about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

That blaze held steady at 25 square miles and was 15 percent contained Sunday as it pushed east toward the Mojave Desert, U.S. Forest Service officials said. It broke out for unknown reasons on Wednesday near one of the many permanent camps along state Route 38.

The fire forced several hundred people to leave the camps and vacation homes.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for high temperatures through Sunday evening because of a strong high-pressure system over the region. Forecasters warned of high fire danger due to the heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds.

About 400 buildings, including old cabins, were threatened, but none were lost.

The winds pushing the fire east carried the smoke into the desert and the Coachella Valley.

The fire could eventually reach the desert, said Lyn Sieliet, a U.S. Forest Service fire spokeswoman.

Wildfires were sparking up across the state, although most areas dodged serious destruction.

A blaze that burned at least two homes near Santa Margarita, just northeast of San Luis Obispo, grew to about 2.8 square miles. Helicopters were taking water from nearby Santa Margarita Lake to dump on the blaze, which was 50 percent contained.

Residents of 72 homes were evacuated at the height of the fire Saturday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported. An evacuation order for them was expected to be lifted Sunday evening.

A 920-acre fire in Madera County destroyed three structures and brought the evacuation of a handful of homes. It was 35 percent contained.

Firefighters made gains against a blaze in the Sierra National Forest, south of Yosemite National Park, that burned 500 acres. The fire was 40 percent contained by Sunday morning.

Three air tankers were brought in to douse the blaze that was started by a vehicle, according to government reports. Officials warned the blaze fed by heavy, dry brush could double in size in the next few days.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.