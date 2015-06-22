Man stabbed, thrown from SUV in hotel parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are on the lookout Monday for a motorist who stabbed a 39-year-old man during a fight in a vehicle parked outside a Mission Valley restaurant.

The two men were arguing over money inside the suspect's GMC Jimmy in the parking lot of the Seven Seas restaurant at 411 Hotel Circle South when the driver pulled a knife and stabbed the passenger shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The assailant then kicked the injured passenger out of the SUV and drove away, Delimitros said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound to his back, according to the officer.