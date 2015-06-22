Driver dies after being thrown from SUV on freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver was killed Sunday evening after losing control of their SUV and rolling down an embankment on I-805.

The crash was reported about 7:25 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the freeway at Market Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An SUV was reported overturned at the scene, according to an online CHP incident log.

The Market Street on-ramp to the northbound freeway lanes was closed as were two northbound lanes, according to a CHP dispatcher.