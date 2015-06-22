Business littered with debris after floor collapse

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The weight of boxes containing vinyl records and other items caused the second story of a thrift shop in Hillcrest to collapse Monday morning.

Emergency crews were sent to the recently opened Thrift Trader on University Avenue near Centre Street after the second floor collapsed into the first shortly after 4 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No one was injured.

Numerous boxes containing mostly vinyl records proved too heavy for the building's mezzanine level, according to SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson.

A structural engineer assessed the damage and determined the building was not safe to enter, Swanson said.