Warriors for Healing eases minds of troops

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For many veterans, their fight doesn't end on the battlefield. June is widely recognized as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness month and a locally based foundation is doing what it can to help veterans through yoga.

Warriors for Healing, a San Diego-based foundation, is devoted to growing awareness about the transformational science of yoga and its power to combat stress and PTSD. W4H will host their premiere event in partnership with Yoga Journal Live! on Sunday, June 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Hotel Del Coronado. More than 600 yogis, service groups, yoga centers, veterans and military supporters will come together to participate in a 90-minute experiential yoga celebration led by Bhava Ram, a former NBC war correspondent and founder of Warriors for Healing, to honor those who have served our country. All proceeds go to support programs that serve veterans through Warriors for Healing and its fiscal sponsor, Give Back Yoga Foundation.

There are four ways to get a space on the lawn: Also if people sign up for the event and use the code BHAVA they will receive 15% discount.

1. Purchase a Space with a $250 donation | Event Brite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warriors-for-healing-june-28-2015-yoga-journal-live-tickets-14987638430

2. Start a team and raise $250 - https://www.crowdrise.com/WarriorsforHealing

3. For Veterans - so sign up for Scholarship Program - http://warriorsforhealing.org/scholarship-program/

4. Register for the Yoga Journal Live Conference. - http://www.yjevents.com/sd/

http://www.yjevents.com/sd/register_1.php

