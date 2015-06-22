Homes built with recycling water capabilities - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homes built with recycling water capabilities

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A developer gave away a sneak-preview of some smart homes in Rancho Penasquitos on Monday. 

The homes feature a built-in water recycling system that can save thousands of gallons of water. The homes are equipped with drought resistant landscaping, but the real savings comes from a water recycling system and can save up to 100,000 gallons a year. 

Ralph Petroff is the President and CEO of Nexus Water, the company that has developed the system aimed at taking what is known as soapy water and recycling it for second use. 

"From the showers, and from the hand sinks, and what you want to do is get the soap out and this takes the soap and other impurities and sterilizes it until it looks and smells like tap water," he said. 

The water is then stored in tanks and can be used for landscaping. 

Dave Cogdill, President and CEO of the California Building Industry Association said while the system is included with every KB-Home purchased within the new Sea Cliff development in Rancho Penasquitos, these types of water conservation systems will likely become the norm when it comes to buying a new home anywhere in the state. 

"This is the kind of technology that I think is going to lead the way. It's going to take a number of different approaches, not only do we need to add our supply and our conveyance, but we're also going to have to do a better job at conserving," he said. 

Cogdill also stated that U.S., lawmakers are passing ordinances moving in that direction, but the homes shown Monday start in the $900,000 range. 

A big expense, one many cannot afford. 

When the complex is completed, the 52 homes with the system will save an estimated 5.2 million gallons of water. It would be the nation's first development with on-site water recycling. 

