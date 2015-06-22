12-year-old Antonio still waiting for forever home

Kylee is a 10-year-old who loves to explore nature and the outdoors. And she would like nothing more than a forever family to share in her adventures.
It's something many siblings take for granted - living under one roof together. But for local 16-year-old Rose and her two younger brothers – 11-year-old Christopher and 9-year-old Joshua – time is running out for that dream to come true.
You can learn a lot about children, by the way they piece together a jigsaw puzzle. Some might get frustrated, or lose interest, others will stay focused, right through the very end. In Sunday's Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to a young boy, who shows us he's committed to achieving his goals - and he's hoping his dream of finding a forever home, comes true.
Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home.
A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.
Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18.
Over the past two decades, a former Adopt 8 child lived in seven foster homes and three group homes - and never ended up getting adopted. But now, Larry Banks is using his experience to help other foster youth change their own path and has dedicated his life to helping kids.