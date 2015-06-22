Chargers hold a town hall meeting in Carson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Negotiations between the Chargers and the City of San Diego seem to be at an impasse with the team appearing to dismiss proposals to get a new stadium in Mission Valley.

On Monday night, the City of Carson held a town hall meeting in regards to a plan to build a new NFL stadium that could be home to the Chargers and Raiders, and team representatives are expected to be attendance.

Chargers' special counsel Mark Fabiani has said that, while a representative from the team will be at tonight's meeting, the Chargers will not be making a public statement.

On Monday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke by telephone with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell to outline efforts by the city and county to build a new stadium for the Chargers, the mayor's office said.

"The mayor discussed the actions San Diego has and continues to take toward a new stadium, and expressed his commitment to moving forward with a fair plan that meets the needs of the community and the team," said mayoral spokesman Matt Awbrey in a statement.