HOV lanes open on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Good news for commuters in the golden triangle area as officials have opened the new High Occupancy Vehicle, HOV, lane on Interstate-805.

The HOV lane runs from just south of La Jolla Village Drive to north of State Route-52.

The HOV lanes have not been marked yet, will be closed for striping starting Sunday at 8:00 p.m., until 5:00 a.m.