Smiling Ronald Reagan statue revealed in California Capitol

By JULIA HOROWITZ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A statue of a smiling Gov. Ronald Reagan has been revealed in California's state Capitol rotunda.

The image of the former Republican governor and president is preserved in 800 pounds of bronze and stands nearly 8 feet tall.

Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed legislation authorizing the statue's construction in 2012 using private funds with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Reagan is the only California governor who has gone on to serve as president of the United States. He was elected governor for two terms in 1967 and 1971.

George Shultz, who served for more than six years as Reagan's secretary of state in Washington, spoke at the ceremony Monday.

Shultz says Reagan's outsize legacy persists because his ideas worked, and that today's leaders should model his effective negotiation techniques.

