Border patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant locked in trunk

PINE VALLEY, Calif. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens near the Interstate 8 checkpoint on Sunday after finding an undocumented immigrant in their car trunk. Border Patrol agents spotted a Toyota Camry Parked on the side of the I-8 near the Pine Valley checkpoint on Sunday.



After speaking with the 39-year-old female driver and her 43-year-old male passenger, the agents requested a Border Patrol K-9 team to conduct a cursory sniff of the vehicle.



They opened the trunk and found an 18-year-old Mexican National inside.



The driver and her passenger were arrested and face Federal charges for human smuggling.



Last fiscal year, the San Diego sector apprehended 29,911 people for entering the U.S. illegally.



