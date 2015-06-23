Possible flight path changes coming for San Diego airports - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Possible flight path changes coming for San Diego airports

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time, San Diegans were able to see plans to improve air traffic over San Diego.

The changes are a big concern for residents who live in the flight path.

The FAA is upgrading its aviation controls system called Next Gen.

NextGen will affect arriving and departing flights from San Diego's Lindbergh Field, and other county airports on a more narrow and precise track, which worries families living under the path.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the new plan does not impact a change in flight paths so much, rather it's going from traditional technology to satellite.

"It makes a safe system even safer. It makes the system more efficient, and all over the country we are seeing environmental benefits as well," he said.

Watch the video report above as CBS News 8's Abbie Alford explains from Lindbergh Field how people on the ground could be affected by the changes.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.