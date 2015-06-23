Possible flight path changes coming for San Diego airports

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time, San Diegans were able to see plans to improve air traffic over San Diego.

The changes are a big concern for residents who live in the flight path.

The FAA is upgrading its aviation controls system called Next Gen.

NextGen will affect arriving and departing flights from San Diego's Lindbergh Field, and other county airports on a more narrow and precise track, which worries families living under the path.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the new plan does not impact a change in flight paths so much, rather it's going from traditional technology to satellite.

"It makes a safe system even safer. It makes the system more efficient, and all over the country we are seeing environmental benefits as well," he said.

Watch the video report above as CBS News 8's Abbie Alford explains from Lindbergh Field how people on the ground could be affected by the changes.