Growing a new type of charter school

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A group of educators is hoping to grow a brand-new type of school in San Diego.

The City Farming Academy hopes to open in the Fall of 2016 with kindergarten through third grade.

The charter school would have an emphasis on urban farming, teaching students how to raise their own food, harvest water and even tend to livestock.

"We're hoping to create a community of learners, kids who know how to think outside of the box, kids who can do problem solving," said Therese FitzRandolph, City Farming Academy Founder.

Educators are currently writing up a charter petition to present to the San Diego Unified School District.

They are also looking for a site for the school in the Eastern part of the city, neighborhoods like City Heights or Rolando Park.