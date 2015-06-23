Negotiations held at NFL headquarters to keep Chargers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Members of the city and county of San Diego's stadium negotiating team held an hour-long meeting with NFL executives in New York Tuesday to discuss efforts to build a new venue and keep the Chargers from moving to Los Angeles.

"Also present were representatives from Nixon Peabody, the firm hired by the city and county for stadium negotiations, the mayor's land-use director and other NFL senior officials," said Matt Awbrey, communications director for Mayor Kevin Faulconer. "They reviewed San Diego's progress on a new stadium and discussed the project's work plan and schedule moving forward."

The meeting included National Football League Vice President Eric Grubman, who is overseeing the league's planned return to Los Angeles after more than 20 years, and came one day after Faulconer talked for 45 minutes by telephone with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about stadium issues.

"The next steps include NFL officials coming to San Diego, likely in late July, to meet with the city-county negotiating team," Awbrey said. "At that time, San Diego will provide an update on its work toward a new stadium."

The Chargers have been seeking a new playing facility for nearly 15 years, and have acquired land in the Los Angeles County suburb of Carson in case they can't reach an agreement to stay in San Diego.

An advisory group appointed by Faulconer recommended building a 65,000-seat facility adjacent to aging Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley, and came up with $1.4 billion in funding sources. The group estimated a $1.1 billion construction price tag.

The Chargers broke off negotiations last week on city plans for an expedited timeline to produce environmental reports.

Team special counsel Mark Fabiani said the city and county would not be able to conduct a legally viable environmental review before the NFL decides whether to move a team to Los Angeles. A vote by franchise owners could take place this fall.

Faulconer, Supervisor Ron Roberts and other San Diego officials say they can complete the environmental review in time because they're replacing a stadium, not building an entirely new project, and the impact to Mission Valley is already known.

Both sides have asked for a public vote, if an agreement can be reached, for residents to ratify their plans.