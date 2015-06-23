Petco honors Katherine Heigl, raises over $700K

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Petco Foundation has a lot to celebrate.

The foundation held it's annual Hope Gala over the weekend while highlighting the work of actress and animal advocate Katherine Heigl and her mother Nancy. The foundation raised over $700,000 and all the proceeds will go to support the Petco Foundation's lifesaving work in communities across the country. The evening also included an adorable pet fashion show.

CBS News 8's Dan Cohen proudly served as MC and event chair.