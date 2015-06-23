Vista chase suspect arrested - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vista chase suspect arrested

VISTA (CNS) - An auto theft suspect led sheriff's deputies from Vista to San Marcos and back this morning before being cornered at the end of a one-way street and taken into custody.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen Toyota pickup truck in the vicinity of Monte Vista and Foothill drives in Vista around 9:10 a.m., but the driver took off and headed into San Marcos, sheriff's Lt. Jim Walker said.

At some point, the suspect turned around and went back into Vista, but turned down Anna Lane, which does not have an outlet. He narrowly missed a day care center, according to the lieutenant.

The suspect attempted to run from the pickup truck, after coming to the end of the road, but was taken into custody, after being bitten by a sheriff's dog, Walker said.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and now faces several charges.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

