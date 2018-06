Composers behind "Frozen" talk about their new musical premiering at La Jolla Playhouse

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The husband and wife composing team behind the music of the Disney animated film "Frozen" was in the CBS News 8 studios Tuesday morning.Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez described how the beloved score was a family affair.Robert is the youngest of only twelve people to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and a Tony - and the only one to do it in a decade. On top of "Frozen's" blockbuster success, the couple's credits include hits like "The Book of Mormon" and "Finding Nemo".Their latest project is an original musical titled " Up Here " which premiers this Sunday at the La Jolla Playhouse Watch the video for the complete interview with CBS News 8 This Morning's Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina.