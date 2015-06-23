The 6th Annual Red Shoe Day kicks off Thursday morning

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Drivers will see hundreds of volunteers on the streets of San Diego Thursday morning participating in the Annual Red Shoe Day to raise money for San Diego's Ronald McDonald House.

"Every dollar we raise on Red Shoe Day comes right here to San Diego Ronald McDonald House. Forty seven rooms provide a home away from home for a family with a child in medical crisis," said Chuck Day, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a hotel room atmosphere with friendly support, and never turns a family away because they can't afford services.

6th Annual Red Shoe Day

Thursday, June 25

6:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

People can donate when they drive to work. There will be about 1,200 volunteers out on San Diego roadways holding bright red shoes to collect donations.