Job coach helps the disabled find employment - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Job coach helps the disabled find employment

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The next time you visit SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo or Qualcomm, you may notice some special people with special jobs.

For the past 30-years, a non-profit group called Partnerships with Industry has placed thousands of developmentally disabled workers with employees.

Climbing the corporate ladder is challenging for anyone, which is why 46-year-old Serena Prins focuses on her abilities, not her disabilities.

Serena started working at Petco 16-years ago thanks to her job coach Carol Atherton.

Carol works for Partnerships with Industry, a non-profit group that has helped more than 12,000 developmentally disabled San Diegans find work.

Taking care of animals takes a special blend of hard work and empathy.

Petco store manager Jeff Neklason said Serena is one of the best employees.

Serena admits one of her challenges is setting boundaries with the animals, and learning how to care without caring too much.

Spend an afternoon with Serena and she starts making the extraordinary look ordinary.

Serena realized years ago she can't live free as a bird, which is why she loves to make friends and money at Petco.

Partnerships with Industry has helped many businesses cut down on high turnover.

Legoland and Hoehn Motors are among several businesses to hire employees who stayed with the companies for 15 years or longer.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.