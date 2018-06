Celebrities reflect on James Horner's death at 61

Celebrity colleagues and admirers of film composer James Horner tweeted their reactions to his death in a plane crash at age 61:James Cameron and Jon Landau, in a statement:"The Avatar community has lost one of our great creative lights with the passing of James Horner. James' music was the air under the banshees' wings, the ancient song of the forest, and the heartbeat of Eywa. We have lost not only a great teammate and collaborator, but a good friend. James' music affected the heart because his heart was so big, it infused every cue with deep emotional resonance, whether soaring in majesty through the floating mountains, or crying for the loss of nature's innocence under bulldozer treads. The beauty and power of Avatar lay not just in the superb performances and the visual splendor, but in the music that made us cry and exult along with our characters. Irayo, James. Fly brother."Celine Dion, on her website celinedion.com "Rene and I are shaken by the tragic death of James Horner, whom we considered a friend. We will always remember his kindness and great talent that changed my career. We send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family and friends."Director Ron Howard, on Twitter:"Brilliant Composer James Horner, friend & collaborator on 7 movies has tragically died in a plane crash. My heart aches for his loved ones."Actress Rita Wilson:"#JAMES HORNER composed the score to Volunteers, the movie that @tomhanks & I did in 1985. Beautiful score. Prayers 4 James and his family."Josh Groban, who performed the James Horner composed song "Remember Me" from the 2004 film "Troy":"He wrote me a song that has such special meaning to me. We'll always remember you, James. RIP." #genius http://bit.ly/1LxUPgR Actor Russell Crowe:"My sincere condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of James Horner. #abeautifulmind"Actor Ron Perlman:"I am lucky to be able to say I was in a movie that was scored by #JamesHorner. Flights of angels dear sweet beautiful mind ..."Director James Wan:"This is such heart-wrenching news. James Horner's music guided me thru my teenage years. My dreams and daydreams were set to his scores."Writer, director and producer Seth MacFarlane:"Incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of James Horner. I grew up loving his work. He leaves behind a spectacular musical legacy."Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.