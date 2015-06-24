7 tons of drugs seized in Southern California - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

7 tons of drugs seized in Southern California

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Border Patrol agents have seized more than seven tons of marijuana and other drugs hidden in trucks and cars stopped at Southern California stations.

Authorities say the largest haul - 13,656 pounds of marijuana - was discovered last Friday in a truck crossing into the U.S. from Mexico at the Otay Mesa cargo port in San Diego.

Authorities say an imaging system found anomalies in the trailer, which turned out to contain hundreds of wrapped packages of marijuana. The driver was arrested and the truck seized.

From Friday through Sunday, authorities also seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin hidden in other vehicles stopped at various Southern California locations. Some of the drugs were stashed in fuel tanks, mufflers and dashboards.

