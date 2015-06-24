San Diego lawmaker wants Robert E. Lee Elementary name changed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego lawmaker wants Robert E. Lee Elementary name changed

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A lawmaker called on the San Diego Unified School District to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School because of the namesake's ties to the Confederacy. 

The school district responded with a statement saying:

"We are sensitive to the concerns voiced by some members of the community that it may not be appropriate to have a school named after Robert E. Lee. We see this as a wonderful opportunity to have a larger community dialogue with students, staff and families about the school name and look at the history and research surrounding Lee in order to make a collectively informed decision about changing the name or retaining it.  Should the community determine a name change is appropriate, there is a clear process for school naming that is inclusive of a variety of stakeholders and provides clear rationale for a new name. " 

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, sent a letter to SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten that referred to the shooting deaths of the pastor and eight parishioners of a historic black church in Charleston.

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime. The 21-year-old accused gunman, who is white, had posed with a Confederate flag in photos posted online.

South Carolina's governor has since called for the Confederate flag to be removed from the statehouse.

"The flag in particular, and anyone associated with this army, in general, have been associated with intolerance, racism and hate, none of which have a place in our schools," Gonzalez wrote.

"It is also important to note that the area in which the elementary school is located is truly representative of South San Diego -- a vibrant, multiethnic community with a strong African-American presence that deserves a school named after someone we can all admire," her letter says. "Robert E. Lee is not that person."

The Confederate Civil War general left a mixed legacy on race and slavery.

In an 1856 letter responding to a speech by President Franklin Pierce, he called the institution of slavery "a moral and political evil." In the same letter, however, he wrote that slaves were "immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, physically, and socially," and were going through a "painful discipline" necessary for "further instruction as a race."

Historian Elizabeth Brown Pryor, who went through a cache of Lee's papers discovered in 2002 in a Virginia bank, told US News & World Report that Lee owned slaves that were inherited by his wife, and that he kept them working five years after they expected to be freed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.