Accused kidnapper Jack Doshay makes appearance in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The man accused of trying to abduct a little girl outside a Solana Beach Elementary School made an appearance in court Wednesday morning. 

During Wednesdays appearance, the court scheduled another readiness conference for August 17th and set a preliminary hearing for September 2nd. 

Doshay faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and child cruelty. He's accused of attempting to kidnap a seven-year-old girl from Skyline Elementary in Solana beach in March.

He allegedly grabbed the girl on campus, put his hand over her mouth and tried to put packing tape on her face and told her to get into his SUV. But she fought back and he released her.

Wednesday, May 6 the court set new dates for preliminary hearings in June and July. Before the May 6 hearing began, Doshay appeared to be in a daze when he arrived at Vista Superior Court from the psychological facility where his lawyer said he's receiving treatment.

At that time, Doshay's lawyer, Paul Pfingst, addressed questions regarding Doshay's medications:

"My client is receiving psychiatric care. I don't feel comfortable talking about that psychiatric help,” said Pfingst.

The Fairbanks Ranch resident faces 11 years in prison if convicted. He is currently wearing a GPS monitor ankle bracelet and was escorted by a driver back to his care facility, following the hearing.

Prior to his May hearing, Doshay was being held on $2.5 million dollars bail at the San Diego Central Jail, but was released on bail in April.

