Woman hits power pole and tries to walk away

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman slams into a power pole in Lakeside and then tries to walk away from the accident.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a female driver in her 50's failed to make a turn on Winter Gardens Boulevard and hit a power pole.

After hitting the power pole, video from a street surveillance camera shows the woman getting out of her car and walking away.

The sheriff's department arrived and detained her.

She was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries and D-U-I.

There was no reported loss of power.