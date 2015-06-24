'Closets for a Cause' helps cover veterinary bills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Closets for a Cause' helps cover veterinary bills

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The idea of donating clothes to help others is nothing new, but cleaning out your closet can also help animals in need.

My Sister's Closet is teaming up with the Foundation for Animal Care and Education, called "FACE" for short, to provide financial assistance to pet owners in need of help covering vet costs.

"My Sister's Closet is excited to partner with FACE," said My Sister's Closet co-founder and CEO Ann Siner. "By donating anything from clothing to accessories, you can relieve these animals of their pain."

During the entire month of June, San Diego consignors can choose to donate one special designer item of their choice with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to face. Items can include designer handbags, jewelry, shoes and clothing for men and women, and accessories.

FACE's ‘Closets for a Cause' offers a unique closet concierge service, which includes anything from pick-up to delivery to an initial closet edit. And all contributions are tax-deductible.

In 2014, FACE saved its 1,000th life, while partnering with over 100 veterinary practices throughout the San Diego area.

For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.

