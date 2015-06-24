Tango: Good looking boy ready for new home

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Border Collie10 years oldNeutered Male178387$25Tango, a 10-year-old Border Collie, is a really sweet guy looking for a new best friend. He was brought in by his previous owner because they were moving. We know Tango lived with another dog, cat, and chickens and coexisted just fine.Tango may be 10 years old, but he still has a lot of spunk in him! He's happy to lay around the house, but once it's time to run and play, he's excited and ready to go!His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!