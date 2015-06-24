Tango: Good looking boy ready for new home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tango: Good looking boy ready for new home

Breed: Border Collie
Age: 10 years old
Gender: Neutered Male
ID #: 178387
Adoption Fee: $25

Tango, a 10-year-old Border Collie, is a really sweet guy looking for a new best friend. He was brought in by his previous owner because they were moving. We know Tango lived with another dog, cat, and chickens and coexisted just fine.

Tango may be 10 years old, but he still has a lot of spunk in him! He's happy to lay around the house, but once it's time to run and play, he's excited and ready to go!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
