Kids bowl for free this Summer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kids bowl for free this Summer

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - School's out for the summer, and that means parents are searching for fun activities to full up the time for their kids.

If summer camps do not fit in the budget, there is a a healthy alternative that's free, fun and available every day this summer.

A nationwide program is putting smiles on the faces of mothers nationwide because kids can bowl for free.

One of those locations is at Kearny Mesa Bowl.

Youth Bowling Director, Brian Hudepohl said free bowling introduces an old sport to a new generation.

Kearny Mesa is just one of 1,200 bowling alleys across America giving away two free bowling games everyday, rain or shine.

The free bowling program runs all summer long through Labor Day.

You can register you children at a bowling alley near you, or click here for the Kids Bowl Free website.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.