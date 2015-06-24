Kids bowl for free this Summer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - School's out for the summer, and that means parents are searching for fun activities to full up the time for their kids.

If summer camps do not fit in the budget, there is a a healthy alternative that's free, fun and available every day this summer.

A nationwide program is putting smiles on the faces of mothers nationwide because kids can bowl for free.

One of those locations is at Kearny Mesa Bowl.

Youth Bowling Director, Brian Hudepohl said free bowling introduces an old sport to a new generation.

Kearny Mesa is just one of 1,200 bowling alleys across America giving away two free bowling games everyday, rain or shine.

The free bowling program runs all summer long through Labor Day.

You can register you children at a bowling alley near you, or click here for the Kids Bowl Free website.