Power restored to thousands SDG&E customers after outages

UPDATE: June 24 at 10:55 P.M.

Power has been restored to thousands of SDG&E customers after outages throughout San Diego County.

FULL STORY BELOW

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Over 1,500 SDG&E customers were left in the dark on Wednesday night after a power outage in Chula Vista. In North County, near Valley Center, over 1,300 SDG&E customers were left without power.

According to the SDG&E website, the problem has not yet been determined.

Restoration projected midnight for the Chula Vista power outage, and 11:30 p.m., for the North county power outage. According the SDG&E the number of affected customers from both outages stands at 3,160.