Palomar Hospital in Escondido will close - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Palomar Hospital in Escondido will close

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Palomar's Board of Directors voted Wednesday night to close down the Palomar Hospital in downtown Escondido. Palomar Health said it's costing them $20 million a year to keep the hospital open and needs $172 million in repairs.

Closing the hospital will move labor and delivery and inpatient rehabilitation to the Palomar Medical Center, three miles away. The Behavioral Health department would move to the Pomerado Hospital in Poway, 12 miles away.

In a three hour-closed door session, the board came out and voted 5-2 to close the downtown campus.

“This is the right thing to do for the community and for the nursing and medical staff,” said Dr. Jaime Rivas, Medical Dir. for Emergency Services for Palomar Health.

Two nutritional care assistants who are single mothers say they found out 13 days ago executives were planning to close the hospital which would lay off them and 250-300 other per diem and full time employees, “Who knows if I will have a job, what will I do, how will I feed my kids?” said Kristy Garcia.

Some nurses and the community wanted more time.

“The reality is we want to get done before the flu season hits and move people because then the new hospital will be very busy,” Dr. Alan Conrad, Medical Dir. at Palomar Health.

For the past week the board of directors heard from 400 people throughout the area about moving services to the new Palomar Medical Center (PMC) and Pomerado Hospital in Poway.

“We don't want people to show up to the ER and it's closed,” said Escondido resident, Carmen Miranda who opposes the closure.

Nurses believe the shutdown will cause longer wait times at the other hospitals. Despite voters saying promises were broken when officials pledged to keep the downtown campus open when they approved a bond in 2004 to build PMC, medical directors say streamlining will provide better care to patients.

Now per diem workers and some full times staff are awaiting their 60 day-notice.

“I am a single mom of two and it is very hard, very, very hard,” said Sofia Espino.

Palomar Health Center officials say it will take about 90-180 days to shutdown the hospital and move services to Pomerado and Palomar Medical Center.

Officials are also working with the City of Escondido to form a task force to study what to do with the 14 acres the hospital sits on in downtown.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.