Sentencing set for convicted 'craigslist robber' Lucas Holmes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man who mugged a 74-year-old College-area resident after contacting him via an online personal ad is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

Lucas Churchill Holmes, 20, of El Cajon, pleaded guilty in April to a robbery charge and faces up to six years in prison.

Police said Holmes got in touch with the victim through a listing on a Craigslist dating page and then unexpectedly showed up at his home in the 4600 block of El Cerrito Drive about 1:15 a.m. on April 8.

Holmes subdued the older man with a stun gun before binding and robbing him and placing him in a bathtub, police said.

Authorities said Holmes took the victim's credit and debit cards and got him to reveal the PIN numbers before fleeing.

Detectives tracked Holmes to El Cajon and arrested him about 3 p.m., SDPD public-affairs Officer Humberto Hernandez said.