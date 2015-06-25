Semi hits parked car sending four people to the hospital

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A semi-truck spins out of control and lands a woman and her three children in the hospital.

The accident happened on the Eastbound 905 east of La Media Road exit.

A white sedan with a woman and three children was parked on the right hand shoulder, when a truck clipped the back of the car causing it to roll over.

The semi came to a stop after hitting a guard rail.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.