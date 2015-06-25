USS Milius returns from 8 month deployment - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USS Milius returns from 8 month deployment

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The guided-missile destroyer USS Milius returned to San Diego Thursday morning following an 8 1/2-month deployment.

The 505-foot Milius left Oct. 20 for a deployment that included a major exercise with ships from Canada and Japan, ballistic missile defense and shadowing tankers through the Strait of Hormuz for a couple of days after a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship was seized by Iran.

The San Diego homecoming is expected to be the last for the vessel, which is scheduled to be transferred to Japan in two years.

"I am extremely proud of this ship and this crew," said Cmdr. Michael Rak, commanding officer of the Milius. "These `destroyermen' performed exceptionally well in theater, and their superior performance during this eight-and-a-half month deployment is a testament to them and the families who support us."

The Milius is named for Navy Capt. Paul L. Milius, who ordered his seven fellow crew members to bail out as he held their badly damaged aircraft steady before it crashed in Laos in 1968. All seven were later rescued, but Milius was declared missing in action.

His body was never recovered. Milius was awarded the Navy Cross posthumously in 1978.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.