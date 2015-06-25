Discussions continue on Comic-Con extension - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Discussions continue on Comic-Con extension

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Comic-Con International official said Thursday that talks regarding a two-year extension to remain in San Diego are still underway, and it's uncertain when or if an agreement will be reached.

Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer says that the talks are with a small group of local hotels.

"Basically, we're trying to keep room blocks and discounts for our guests" at the hotels, Glanzer said. "We're still talking, which is good."

Comic-Con, the largest annual trade show in San Diego, brings 130,000 attendees to downtown and visitors from around the world. It is scheduled to be staged at the convention center through next year. Where the show will be held after that remains unknown.

"That's scary," Glanzer said. He said the 2017 show location should have been determined last year.

Because of the show's immense size, attraction and media coverage, other cities have been trying to lure Comic-Con away -- while San Diego city and tourism officials have been trying to keep it home.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that an agreement for a two-year extension, which would keep the show here through 2018, could be announced before the start of this year's convention.

Glanzer, who wasn't available to speak about the status of negotiations until today, said it was unclear whether a deal could be signed in time for the July 8 Preview Night. If not, the discussions would have to be put off until after the show, he said.

Glanzer said talks with the city of San Diego, which manages the convention center, went well.

He said a delay in a planned expansion of the facility has not affected the show, because the event's organizers weren't expecting it to be completed by now.

Some Comic-Con events have been farmed out to nearby hotels in recent years because the show has outgrown the convention center.

