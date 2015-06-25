Crimefighters Alert: Manhunt for Chance Reese

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefigthers are helping authorities in manhunt Thursday, looking for Chance Reese.

He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

His criminal history includes felon in possession of concealed firearm and felony domestic violence.

Chance Reese is 33-years-old, 5'10, 165-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He is known to spend time in Spring Valley and El Cajon.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580- TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest, and remember, callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.