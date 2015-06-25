Two children escape carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Newly released surveillance video shows two kids jumping out of a moving vehicle in San Bernardino County after a man stole their mom's car.

The incident happened Sunday, June 21 at 12:41 p.m. at a 7-Eleven gas station.

The mother had only been gone for a few seconds when she spotted a man in the front seat, driving away. The 10-year-old was able to grab her little sister and get the door open before the car left the parking lot.

The suspected thief has been identified as 24-year-old Cory Michael Ahumada of Highland. Authorities say he has not been caught.