A Boy and His Goat

GoPro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A big part of the San Diego County Fair is when members of 4-H Clubs raise livestock for auction, but when children say goodbye to animals they've raised, it can be traumatic. Ryan Seamons, 12, is raising a stubborn sidekick, that kicks a lot.The downside to a kid raising a kid is that next week, Ryan will have to take Pharell to the fair to be auctioned off and possibly slaughtered. "I'm getting nervous, excited and scared," said Ryan.Ryan is a member of the Peas and Carrots Club. It's a unique chapter of 4-H for children with special needs and their siblings.Ryan's mother Christine said her son struggles to speak with humans, but he and Pharell share a language of their own.Even though Ryan has a history of temper tantrums, he doesn't seem to mind when Pharell treats him like a punching bag. Ryan knew from the beginning livestock is mostly raised for meat.The new plan?Instead of someone eating Pharell, let Pharell eat.A lawn mower that could mow down dangerous brush and create defensible space.For the new plan to work, an animal lover is needed.And just to to be crystal clear, Ryan wants to leave everyone with a thought to chew on, "Don't eat him. Don't try that," he said.If you would like to buy Pharell and give him a happy home, click here for the fair's auction website