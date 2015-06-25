Armed men hold up taco truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five men, one armed with a pistol, robbed a food truck operator Thursday afternoon in Logan Heights , authorities reported.

The victim, an employee of El Sazon de Mama restaurant on National Avenue, was driving the food truck in the 1800 block of Kearny Avenue when the group flagged her down shortly before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.

As she opened the back of the vehicle to sell them food, one of the five men pointed a pistol at her and demanded money.

After the woman handed over some cash, the robbers, described as Latinos in their 20s, proceeded to steal her wallet and cellphone before fleeing, Officer Frank Cali said.