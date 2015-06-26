Green light given for 2 new medical marijuana dispensaries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Green light given for 2 new medical marijuana dispensaries

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Thursday, two new medical marijuana dispensaries received final approval from the San Diego Planning Commission to open.

One of the dispensaries in Barrio Logan and the other will be in Kearny Mesa.

So far, six dispensaries have been granted a permit, but only one has opened and it has been receiving positive reviews.

At Green Alternative in Otay Mesa, there is a 24-hour armed guard, bullet proof windows, and all patients walk through a metal detector before they can purchase medical marijuana.

"We are here to promote safe access for patients in need of medical grade cannabis," said Zachary Lazarus, A Green Alternative's general manager.

It's not what many would expect from a permitted medical marijuana shop that opened in March.

"We have some patients come in and say, wow, this is like a Nordstrom. This is incredible, how clean and nice this is," said Lazarus.

A Green Alternative is the first and only licensed and operational medical marijuana collective in San Diego.

In April 2014, the City Council approved an ordinance to start permitting these types of shops under strict regulations such as distance from schools, parks and children places.

So far, eight permits have been issued. One in Otay Mesa, San Ysidro, Barrio Logan, Midway, Pacific Beach, Mira Mesa and two in Kearny Mesa. Only four are allowed in each City Council District.

A Green Alternative fought many who thought this would be like an illegal pot shot: crime, druggies and nonsense.

City Council Member David Alvarez, whose district the dispensary is in, said he has not received a complaint.

Many of the shops with permits have not opened because they are going through appeals.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.