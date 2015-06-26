Two dead in early morning crash along Telegraph Canyon Road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two dead in early morning crash along Telegraph Canyon Road

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Two people were killed early Friday morning when the vehicle they were riding in struck a tree along a Chula Vista roadway.

A BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Telegraph Canyon Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Hilltop Drive. Police said the driver somehow lost control of the car, hit a curb, slammed into a tree and rolled 400 feet. The two men, in their 20's to 30's, died instantly from the sheer force of the accident, according to police. Chula Vista police officers said that this was one of the most gruesome fatal crashes they've seen.

"The top of the roof had been basically removed during the crash. Two male victims were inside both were deceased,” explained Captain Lon Turner with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Detectives reported that the two victims were wearing their seat belts.

"Speed is probably a factor and there's a chance that alcohol or drugs may be a factor as well." Added. Captain Turner.

Rolland Allen, who lives near the crash site, described to CBS News 8 what his son heard Friday morning:

"He said it sounded like a gunshot, a loud gunshot and he looked out the window and didn't see anything and then later he looked out and saw the blue lights of the police car.

Allen also added that he's seen six crashes in this neighborhood in the past 40 years. Each accident weighs on his heart even though he didn't know the victims.

"You have to feel bad for them to lose their children to have somebody die. It's tragic,” Allen said.

Their identities haven't been released and an autopsy will be conducted the victims.

Investigators will have to determine if alcohol and drugs played a role in this crash.

