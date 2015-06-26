The 21st Annual Oceanside Independence Parade kicks off

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fourth of July festivities are starting early in North County.

On Saturday, the Annual Oceanside Independence Parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

The theme this year is “Legends and Legacies”. The parade will run north on Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive.

There will be floats, bands, walking groups, and cool cars for all to enjoy.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs talks about some of the patriotic things you'll see in the above video.

