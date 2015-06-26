Suspect arrested after holding up clerk with knife at 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in North Park at knife-point was behind bars Friday.

The suspect picked up a few items and approached an employee at the convenience store at the corner of University Avenue and Texas Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. But instead of making a purchase, he pulled a knife and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The employee handed over some money and the thief grabbed some lottery tickets before fleeing, Heims said.

However, he wasn't free for long. Heims said police found the suspect and arrested him about two hours later.

His name was not immediately released.