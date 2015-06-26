Suspicious package at Federal Building ruled harmless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A box found leaning up against a parked federal law enforcement vehicle on West E Street near Horton Plaza turned out to be harmless, a fire department spokesman says. Authorities are reopening streets and sidewalks in the area.

This is the latest update. The previous story is below.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SDPD is investigating a suspicious package at the Federal Building in downtown San Diego.

They have established a command post and traffic is blocked while they conduct their investigation. The initial report came in at about 10:30 a.m.

The package, described as an unidentified box, was discovered next to a patrol car parked on West E Street, between First and Front Streets in the Horton Plaza area of downtown San Diego, a fire department spokesman says. Traffic lanes in that area have been shut down as a precaution, according to police.