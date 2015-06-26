Disney: Selfie sticks will be banned starting Tuesday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disney: Selfie sticks will be banned starting Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Don't bring your selfie stick to Disney World.

Officials announced Friday that a ban takes effect Tuesday at all four Disney theme parks in Orlando as well as at Disney's water parks and Disney Quest, a gaming attraction at Downtown Disney.

Spokeswoman Kim Prunty told the Orlando Sentinel selfie-sticks have become a "growing safety concern for both our guests and cast."

Selfie sticks will also be banned at Disneyland Resort in California on Tuesday and at Disney's parks in Paris and Hong Kong starting July 1.

Officials say guests will have the option of turning in their selfie sticks for pick-up later, or returning them to their cars or hotel rooms.

The sticks have been banned at a growing list of museums, music festivals and sports venues.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

  • Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:25:59 GMT

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.