Clairemont house fire leaves family displaced - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Clairemont house fire leaves family displaced

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at a Clairemont-area home Friday left a family of three displaced, two of whom were being treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Firefighters found the front of the home on Mt. Castle Avenue near Mt. Etna Drive in flames around 7:45 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador said.

Crews had the fire out in about 10 minutes, he said.

Medics took two people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the home's three displaced residents, Amador said.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, according to the fire captain.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.