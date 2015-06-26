Clairemont house fire leaves family displaced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at a Clairemont-area home Friday left a family of three displaced, two of whom were being treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Firefighters found the front of the home on Mt. Castle Avenue near Mt. Etna Drive in flames around 7:45 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador said.

Crews had the fire out in about 10 minutes, he said.

Medics took two people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the home's three displaced residents, Amador said.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, according to the fire captain.