Brush fire knocked down in Chula Vista off Otay Lakes Rd

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A two-alarm brush fire in Chula Vista scorched about 80 acres Friday before being knocked down.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported as a result of the blaze, which broke out about 4 p.m. off Otay Lakes Road near Wood Drive, a fire department dispatcher said.

One ranch house was threatened by the flames, which were fought by Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire units on the ground and in the air, the dispatcher said.

The fire was contained and extinguished by 5:41 p.m., although firefighters were expected to remain on scene for hours checking for hot spots, the dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Friday, Cal Fire issued a fire watch for Southern California area "Due to the conditions we are experiencing this year, it is critical that we are prepared for any possible outcome from this (atmospheric) event," Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said. "We are prepared, and we ask that the residents and visitors of California do their part to prevent any new wildfires."Cal Fire urged the public to help reduce fire danger by:-- limiting mowing and mechanized weed removal to morning hours before 10 a.m., and avoiding those activities entirely during extremely dry or windy conditions;-- refraining from the use of lawn mowers in dry vegetation; and-- ensuring that campfires are allowed in a given wilderness area before starting one and extinguishing any allowable ones completely when done with them.