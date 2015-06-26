Brush fire knocked down in Chula Vista off Otay Lakes Rd

80100%June 26, 2015, 4pmUnknownNoneNone--

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A two-alarm brush fire in Chula Vista scorched about 80 acres Friday before being knocked down.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported as a result of the blaze, which broke out about 4 p.m. off Otay Lakes Road near Wood Drive, a fire department dispatcher said.

One ranch house was threatened by the flames, which were fought by Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire units on the ground and in the air, the dispatcher said.

The fire was contained and extinguished by 5:41 p.m., although firefighters were expected to remain on scene for hours checking for hot spots, the dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.