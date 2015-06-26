Local leaders react to SCOTUS's marriage ruling

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Leaders of the local LGBT community are hailing the historic Supreme Court ruling, but not everyone in San Diego is about the ruling. City Councilman Todd Gloria called it, "awesome," that same-sex couples in every state of the union can now experience the equality San Diegans have felt for years.

"It's not same-sex marriage. It's just marriage, and in our country, when we treat everyone the same, we are better. We are closer to our ideal of treating everyone as equal, and we are closer to being a more perfect union. That's what today is about," said Gloria.

Friday's Supreme Court ruling also drew praise from Mayor Faulconer.

"As a strong supporter of marriage equality, so many of us were waiting for this decision. I think the Supreme Court go it right," said San Diego's Mayor.

But not all San Diegans agree.

Dr. David Jeremiah, Senior Pastor at the Shadow Mountain Community Church, said if a same-sex coupled asked him to officiate their wedding, he would not do it.

"What I want to do, more than anything, is stand up for marriage. The Bible says marriage is a covenant between a man and a woman. A biological man and a biological woman. Whatever I might think about that, or the Supreme Court thinks about that doesn't make any difference. God has already told us what marriage is" he said.

He's not the only one disappointing by the ruling. Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter in a statement said:

"The courts are a coequal branch of government, but that doesn't mean we must always agree with their decisions. The criticism of this ruling is that-regardless of the issue itself, it imposes a requirement on states for an issue that should be left to the states to decide."

Friday's ruling will require all 50 states to issue marriage licenses between two people of the same-sex.

For people who live in states that already offered same-sex couples the right to marry, Todd Gloria said.

"I think everyone can see nothing has changed. Everything is about the same. I think we are better as a country when more people are living under the law, and working toward the overall goal that we're created equal," he said.