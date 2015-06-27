Mama's Kitchen celebrates 25th anniversary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mama's Kitchen celebrates 25th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) -  Mama's Kitchen is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and a total of seven-and-half million meals served to people suffering from AIDS and cancer.

Cooking for others is like a fairy tale for Anne Garger, who came to Mama's Kitchen 19-years ago, but don't expect her to whistle while she works.

After feeding sailors for 20-years in the Navy, Anne now commands a sea of volunteers.

Volunteer Nancy Janus is proud of their leader. "she is probably the heart and soul of this whole place," she said.

A heart that also carries a hammer because big meals and small talk don't mix.

Mama's Kitchen, a non-profit organization, delivers and serves three meals a day, seven days a week at no charge to men, women and children living with AIDS or cancer.

Mama's kitchen is always looking for community support. For more information about Mama's Kitchen or inquire about volunteering visit their website at mamaskitchen.org.

Watch CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely's video report for more on this story.


https://twitter.com/MamasKitchenSD/status/615640390637518848


